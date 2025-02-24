A heated exchange erupted between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan after her seat was reassigned

The Kogi senator alleged that Akpabio had repeatedly sidelined her, denying her the opportunity to present bills for a second reading since their last confrontation

Public affairs analyst Hamma Hayatu condemned Akpabio’s treatment of senators, accusing him of acting like a superior rather than an equal and questioning the frequent suspension of lawmakers

The Nigerian Senate was thrown into fresh controversy on Wednesday, February 20, as a heated exchange erupted between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), representing Kogi Central.

The disagreement, which stemmed from a change in the senator’s sitting arrangement, quickly escalated into a tense standoff.

Natasha questions Akpabio over seat relocation

As plenary resumed, Senator Mohammed Ali Monguno, the Senate Chief Whip, pointed out that Akpoti-Uduaghan was not seated in her newly assigned position.

Akpabio upheld Monguno’s position, ruling that she must take the designated seat.

However, the Kogi senator refused to comply, questioning why her seat had been relocated without her consent.

When she attempted to speak on the matter, Akpabio denied her recognition, insisting she must address the plenary from her assigned seat.

“I don’t care if I am silenced. I am not afraid of you. You have denied me my privilege,” Akpoti-Uduaghan fired back at Akpabio.

Senator Natasha accuses Akpabio of silencing her

The confrontation took another turn when the Kogi senator accused Akpabio of deliberately sidelining her.

She claimed she had been repeatedly denied the opportunity to present bills for a second reading since their last heated exchange.

Her revelation heightened tensions in the chamber, leading Akpabio to order security operatives to take her out.

However, after interventions from other lawmakers, the senator stood her ground and remained in the chamber.

Analyst berates Akpabio over handling of lawmakers

Reacting to the dramatic exchange, public affairs analyst Hamma Hayatu strongly criticized Akpabio’s leadership style, accusing him of treating fellow senators as subordinates rather than equals.

Hayatu in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, February 22, said:

“Natasha is a brave woman. Akpabio handles senators like his errand children or employees, when in reality, he is just a lead among equals.

"This incessant suspension of senators should be challenged in court. Why should a constituency be denied representation?”

Legit.ng reports that this is not the first time Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio have clashed on the Senate floor. In July 2024, the Kogi senator accused Akpabio of trying to silence her during a debate on a bill.

In response, Akpabio reportedly talked her down, saying she was speaking as though she was in a “nightclub.”

Akpabio moves against Senator Kingibe

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate went into a closed-door session following Senator Ireti Kingibe's question on why the FCT budget was raised without her input.

Kingibe and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, have been at odds over the management of FCT affairs, and Wike vowed to unseat her in 2027.

Weighing in on the issue, Akpabio criticised the senator and asked Wike to ignore her during a flag-off ceremony at Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT.

