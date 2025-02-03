President Bola Tinubu has signed a bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State

The university will focus on environmental studies, technology, and sustainability, addressing pollution and ecological concerns in the Niger Delta

The new establishment come with its potential for research, capacity building, and economic development in the region

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially assented to a bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State.

The approval marks a significant step toward advancing education and environmental research in the Niger Delta region.

The establishment of a university is expected to address the issue of worsening environmental. Image: FB/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

New institution targeted to improve environment

The newly established institution is expected to focus on environmental studies, technology, and sustainable development, addressing long-standing concerns about pollution, climate change, and resource management in the area.

Given Ogoni's history of environmental degradation due to oil exploration, the university is seen as a crucial development to foster scientific research and innovation in environmental restoration.

The bill was passed by the National Assembly before receiving presidential assent. With the approval, the institution will become one of Nigeria’s specialized universities dedicated to tackling environmental challenges through education and research.

In a post on social media, Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, wrote:

“I am pleased to inform Nigerians that Mr. President @officialABAT has assented to the bill establishing the Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State. It’s important to highlight that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu is all about righting the wrongs of the past and putting in place institutions to guard against future segregated developments,” Bwala stated.

Boost for education and environmental research

The establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology is expected to provide academic and practical solutions to environmental issues affecting the region and beyond.

Experts believe the institution will serve as a center for training skilled professionals in environmental science, engineering, and related disciplines.

The university’s location in Ogoni is particularly significant due to the area's long history of environmental struggles, including pollution from decades of oil exploration.

Over the years, activists and stakeholders have advocated for sustainable solutions to restore the region’s ecosystem.

The institution will likely collaborate with national and international bodies to drive research and technological advancements in environmental sustainability.

Stakeholders react to new university's approval

The approval of the university has been welcomed by stakeholders, particularly in the Niger Delta.

Many believe it will contribute to capacity building, employment opportunities, and economic development in the region.

Environmental activists have expressed optimism that the institution will equip young Nigerians with the skills needed to tackle environmental issues.

Some have also urged the federal government to ensure adequate funding and infrastructure for the university to achieve its mandate.

Doctor who relocated to UK considers returning to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian doctor in the United Kingdom, Ogechi Sylvia Eze, shared how she considered returning to the country.

While responding to a related tweet on X, the woman said she was first in a queue for Nigerians who wanted to return to the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng