The Dangote Foundation has empowered more Nigerians as its ongoing national food relief program spreads to 10 states

The foundation said the beneficiaries' target is one million Nigerians across all 774 local government areas

Already, Kano, Lagos, and seven other states have received thousands of bags of rice, with more to follow

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has begun distributing hundreds of thousands of 10kg bags of rice across Nigeria as part of its 2025 Food Intervention Programme.

The initiative, worth N16 billion, aims to provide food relief to over one million Nigerians in all 774 Local Government Areas.

The programme was officially launched in Kano by ADF Chairman, Aliko Dangote, marking the second edition of the Foundation’s hunger-alleviation efforts.

Deliveries have already reached Kano, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Niger, Lagos, Abuja, Katsina, Borno, and Gombe, with more states expected to receive supplies in the coming days.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Kano, ADF Chief Executive Officer Zouera Youssoufou said the initiative supports government efforts and provides much-needed relief to vulnerable Nigerians.

She said.

“This programme reflects Aliko Dangote’s deep concern for the plight of the poor and his commitment to giving back to society,.

Trustee of the Foundation, Mariya Aliko Dangote, highlighted that the intervention responds to Nigeria’s current economic challenges, aiming to provide relief to struggling families, NAN reports.

More families to get 10kg bag of rice from Dangote

In Bauchi State, ADF representative Ahmed Hashem confirmed that 25,000 bags of rice had been delivered. Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, outlined the allocation plan: 500 bags for each of the state’s 20 LGAs, 10,000 bags for religious institutions, and 5,000 for critical stakeholders.

Similarly, in Niger State, Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba acknowledged the delivery of 30,000 bags, assuring that a government-led committee would oversee distribution to ensure transparency. In Nasarawa, Governor Abdullahi Sule praised the Foundation’s donation of 30,000 bags, pledging immediate distribution.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended Dangote’s philanthropic efforts, particularly during Ramadan and Lent. Lagos received 80,000 bags, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian who has chosen to make a difference."

He also emphasised the importance of corporate social responsibility in times of economic hardship.

The Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, also lauded the initiative, offering prayers for Dangote Industries Limited’s continued success.

Speaking on the empowerment programme, Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Corporate Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited stated that the distribution is being coordinated through state governments to ensure effective delivery to those in need.

His words:

“This monumental intervention reinforces the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s dedication to humanitarian service, offering much-needed respite to millions grappling with economic hardship across Nigeria."

