Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration has gotten approval for a new university for Enonyi state

The National Universities Commission (NUC) presented a letter of recognition of the new university to Nwifuru, on Thursday, January 23

Nwifuru gave an update on the construction of some strategic buildings on the university campus

Ebonyi state, Abakiliki - The Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe, has been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu, said the institution is the 66th state university in Nigeria and the 278th in the Nigerian University System.

NUC said the university will only commence academic activities after the necessary resource verification. Photo credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Ribadu stated this while presenting a letter of recognition of the new university to Governor Francis Nwifuru, on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Ribadu said NUC will send a copy of the recognition letter to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

The NUC boss clarified that recognition letter is not equated with starting or commencement of academic activities.

He, however, disclosed that the the new institution will only commence academic activities after NUC has verified all the necessary resources.

He said the NUC is ready and willing to support the new university as it prepares to kick off academic activities.

Speaking on resource verification, he said:

“The Commission will visit when the university is ready, it will invite the Commission to go and look at the state of affairs, to look at the infrastructure, to look at the classrooms, look at the library, look at the staffing.

“After that, the Commission will give the go-ahead for the commencement of academic activities. It is pertinent to note that this university becomes the 66th state university,”

Nwifuru explained that the university was established to increase access to higher education.

The governor disclosed that the Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe was proclaimed in 2021.

He further stated that the university will address the needed technological manpower requirements of Ebonyi state and Nigeria as a nation.

“On the gradual take-off of this university, I want to further inform the Executive Secretary that the State Government has already injected critical mass of funds towards the construction of some strategic buildings on the university campus at Oferekpe, Agbaja, Izzi LGA. As of today, the following structures, like the Senate Building, the Staff Quarters, the Students’ Hostels, the Faculty Buildings, the University Library, etc are at various stages of completion.”

