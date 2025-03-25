Aimed at equipping youths with digital, technical, entrepreneurial, and creative skills to tackle unemployment

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has launched the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), an initiative aimed at equipping young Nigerians with skills in digital literacy, technical training, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries.

The announcement comes amid rising economic hardship in the country, with many Nigerians lamenting the state of the economy in a viral 30-day challenge on social media.

As economic hardship persists, President Bola Tinubu has launched an academy aimed at equipping individuals with essential skills for self-sufficiency. Photo credit: @officialABAT

A statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 25, disclosed that the announcement was made at the launch event held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasized that the academy is a bold response to youth unemployment and other economic challenges facing the country.

Tinubu speaks on addressing youth unemployment

President Tinubu acknowledged the struggles faced by Nigerian youths, stating that providing them with world-class training is a step towards making them key players in the global economy.

“Through world-class training in digital literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, and the creative industries, we will ensure that our youth are equipped to compete on the global stage,” Tinubu said.

He further noted that initiatives like the Youth Investment Fund and the Presidential Initiative for Youth Enterprise Clusters will provide young entrepreneurs financial support, mentorship, and resources.

A National Youth Development Bank will also be established to ensure access to capital for young business owners.

Tinubu on solution to Nigeria's economic hardship, challenges

In recent weeks, Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustrations over rising inflation, unemployment, and economic instability.

Using the hashtag #30DaysHardshipChallenge, citizens have been sharing personal experiences highlighting the harsh economic realities. The launch of NiYA appears to be part of the government’s efforts to address these concerns.

The Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, stressed the importance of the initiative in closing skill gaps in the job market.

“The President promised Nigerian youths a platform to achieve their dreams. NiYA represents the determination of Mr. President to help young people build a better future and create opportunities for themselves and their families,” Olawande stated.

Financial support for young entrepreneurs

President Bola Tinubu has announced the launch of a skills training academy as Nigerians continue to decry the country's economic struggles. Photo credit: @officialABAT

During the launch, six young Nigerians, representing the country’s six geopolitical zones, received N1 million each as a startup package to help implement their skills and business ideas.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, praised the initiative, describing it as a strategic move toward youth empowerment.

“NiYA is more than just a learning platform; it is a launch pad for a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs, creators, professionals, and founders who can reach out all over the world comfortably seated using the internet,” Edun remarked.

