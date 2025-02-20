The Nigerian Police has responded to allegations of fake job venues in Lagos state, as reported by an X user identified as Jobs with Aramide

A comprehensive list of 43 suspected fraudulent job locations was shared online on Wednesday, spurring reactions from concerned Nigerians on social media

The Force's spokesperson, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has shared the next line of action regarding the alleged list

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the alleged discovery of fake job venues in Lagos state.

Police react as an alleged list of 43 fake job venues in Lagos is released on social media. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

An X user, identified as Jobs with Aramide, took to the social media platform, to share what it described as "confirmed fake job venues" within the Lagos state metropolis.

The X user tweeted:

"LIST OF 43 CONFIRMED FAKE JOB VENUES."

Police react to list of alleged fake job venues

In a swift reaction to the development, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, Force Headquarters, Abuja, assured the public that an investigation would be conducted immediately.

Adejobi tweeted:

"This will be looked into immediately. Such is criminal and unacceptable. @BenHundeyin @LagosPoliceNG @PoliceNG take up this, and alert FID WIE."

Nigerians react to list of alleged fake job venues

As usual, Nigerians have shared their position on the development. Legit.ng compiled a few of the reactions below:

@enyola tweeted;

"This list has been so popular, and one particular address in Mende, Maryland tops the chart."

@xyzabtrey tweeted:

"Them plenty for Ogba and Ikeja wella."

@lollylarry1 tweeted:

"Just send your men to disguise as job hunters."

@Oleghe24 tweeted:

"@Princemoye1 Please, the @PoliceNG should not go as security personnel. They should go as job seekers. Na there una go see things."

@kuntakinte565 tweeted:

"Things that have been going on for years? Seems the Police got aware few hours ago."

Read more about fake recruitment notice here:

DSS arrests blogger over fake recruitment

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the DSS had arrested 23-year-old Sylvester Victor Augustus from Akwa Ibom state for allegedly cloning the website of the secret police and posting a fake recruitment notice.

Augustus, a native of Abak local government area in Akwa-Ibom state, was arrested at his residence on Akpan Eno Lane in Abak, Abak LGA, on Thursday, January 9.

The DSS had earlier dismissed the recruitment exercise and warned the public against falling victim to such.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng