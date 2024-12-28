The Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has clarified that it is not currently recruiting teachers, contrary to fake online messages circulating on WhatsApp

TESCOM chairman Victoria Mopelola Peregrino warned job seekers and the public to disregard the fake recruitment notice

Peregrino also cautioned against online scammers using TESCOM's name to deceive people into parting with their money

Ikeja, Lagos State—The chairman of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Victoria Mopelola Peregrino, has said the state is not currently recruiting teachers.

Ms Peregrino, in a statement released on Saturday, December 28, debunked fake online messages circulating on social media calling for the recruitment of teachers into the State Teaching Service Commission.

She urged job seekers and the general public to disregard the online Whatsapp messages circulating on social media, emphasising that the notices did not emanate from Lagos TESCOM.

Lagos teaching jobs: TESCOM warns against scammers

The TESCOM chairman also warned members of the public not to fall victim to online scammers who use the commission's name to lure the public to part with their money.

She noted that TESCOM, being a Corporate entity, will not advertise recruitment notices through WhatsApp messages or social media.

Ms Peregrino added that the commission did not authorise an individual to circulate recruitment notices through WhatsApp on her behalf.

She also advised the scammers to desist from their illegal activities as the law will soon catch up with them.

Nigeria Customs Service begins fresh recruitment

In other news, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.

According to the information on its website, the NCS is recruiting for three key positions. These are Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre. Legit.ng gathers that applicants for the Superintendent Cadre must possess a University degree or HND (Higher National Diploma) and an NYSC discharge Certificate.

Applicants interested in the Inspectorate Cadre require a National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from an approved institution. According to the NCS, the Customs Assistant Cadre applicants only need an O'Level (WAEC or NECO).

