The DSS has arrested 23-year-old Sylvester Victor Augustus from Akwa Ibom state for allegedly cloning the website of the secret police and posting a fake recruitment notice

Augustus is a native of Abak Local Government Area in Akwa-Ibom State, was arrested at his residence on Akpan Eno Lane in Abak, Abak LGA, on Thursday, January 9

The DSS had earlier dismissed the recruitment exercise and warned the public against falling victims of such

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Sylvester Victor Augustus, 32, for allegedly cloning the agency's website and posting a fake recruitment notice.

Augustus, a native of Abak Local Government Area in Akwa-Ibom State, was arrested at his residence on Akpan Eno Lane in Abak, Abak LGA, on Thursday, January 9.

DSS arrest blogger over fake recruitment exercise Photo Credit: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

According to reports, Augustus created a fake online recruitment notice on the cloned website with the intention of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. The DSS quickly dismissed the post as "fake" and warned the public not to fall victim to such scams.

Who is the blogger who hacked DSS website

The Nation reported that Augustus claimed to be a graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) and a blogger and content creator. However, his actions have landed him in trouble, and he will soon face the consequences of his actions in court.

The DSS has been working to combat fraudulent activities, and Augustus's arrest is a significant step in this effort. The agency's prompt response to the fake recruitment notice helped prevent potential victims from falling prey to the scam. The case highlights the importance of being cautious when encountering online recruitment notices or other solicitations. It's essential to verify the authenticity of such notices before taking any action.

Augustus's arrest serves as a warning to others who may be tempted to engage in similar fraudulent activities. The DSS will continue to work to protect the public from such scams, and those found guilty will face the full force of the law.

Fake recruitment in Nigeria

Fake recruitment in Nigeria is a rampant issue, with scammers exploiting desperate job seekers. According to Vanguard newspaper, a staggering 80% of online jobs in Nigeria are fake. These scammers use various tactics to deceive their victims, including cloning websites, sending fake job invitations, and demanding payment for job slots.

There are three main types of fake recruitment in Nigeria:Openings: Scammers create fake job openings that lure job seekers into different agendas, such as multi-level marketing seminars.

False Representation with Intent to Defraud: Scammers impersonate real companies, creating fake social media accounts and job openings to deceive job seekers into paying for non-existent job opportunities.

Impersonators: Scammers impersonate existing companies, setting up fake social media accounts and claiming to be hiring to get unsuspecting candidates to pay for job opportunities that do not exist.

DSS dragged to court over illegal detention

Legit.ng earlier reported that Miyetti Allah president Bello Bodejo has dragged the AGF and the director general of the DSS to a High Court in Abuja.

Bodejo alleged that he had been arrested and detained in the DSS facility without arraignment since Monday, December 9.

Reuben Atabo, his lawyer, in an ex parte order, asked the court to order the release of Badejo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng