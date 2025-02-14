Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has distanced itself from the recruitment advertisements placed by some fraudsters trying to undermine the reputation of the service.

Fake recruitment: Immigration sends message to Nigerians

The agency clarified that there is no ongoing recruitment exercise and reiterated that all hiring processes are conducted in a transparent, merit-based manner.

ACI AS Akinlabi, the service public relations officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja, made this known in a statement shared on its website on X, on Thursday, February 14.

According to the statement, NIS noted that vacancies are only advertised through official government platforms, the NIS website, and recognized national newspapers.

Fake recruitment: NIS reaffirms commitment to transparency

The NIS further assured the public of its collaboration with relevant authorities to apprehend those behind these fraudulent schemes and bring them to justice.

It added that the Comptroller General urged the general public to remain vigilant and avoid engaging in fraudulent recruitment schemes.

The agency also advised individuals who receive unsolicited recruitment messages or encounter persons claiming to represent the NIS to report such incidents through its official channels.

"The NIS is working closely with relevant authorities to apprehend those involved in these fraudulent activities and bring them to justice. The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in all its operations.

"Consequently, the Comptroller General urges the general public to remain vigilant and refrain from patronizing fraudulent recruitment schemes. Anyone who receives unsolicited messages or is approached by individuals claiming to represent the NIS on recruitment matters should report to the Nigeria Immigration Service its official channels," the statement reads.

See the full statement below:

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said the purported job postings for the Port Harcourt Refining Company were bogus and should be disregarded.

According to a statement by the NNPC, there was no specific hiring process for the Port Harcourt Refinery.

It added that the hiring process was, however, open to all NNPC companies, and the shortlisted applicants had moved on to the interview round.

