NNPC said the purported job postings for the Port Harcourt Refining Company were bogus and should be disregarded

According to NNPC in a statement, there isn't a distinct hiring process for the Port Harcourt Refinery

The current hiring process is however open to all NNPC companies, and the shortlisted applicants are now moving on to the interview round

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has deemed the alleged recruitment announcements for the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) to be fraudulent and discarded them as false.

NNPC regarded the fake recruitment link circulating online as a scam. Photo Credit: NNPC, Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The state oil company stated in a statement released on its X account in January 17 that there isn't a distinct hiring process for the Port Harcourt Refinery.

Rather, the current hiring process, which was started last year, is open to all NNPC businesses, and the shortlisted applicants are now moving on to the interview round.

Describing the fake recruitment link circulating online as a scam, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, stated,

“The purported recruitment link being circulated on various online platforms is the handiwork of fraudsters who are keen on taking advantage of the newly revamped Port Harcourt Refinery to fleece unsuspecting members of the public with a phantom recruitment announcement.”

The NNPC cautioned the people to be on alert and not fall for these kinds of scams.

People should always use official channels for accurate updates, the business advised.

Legut.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has warned jobseekers to disregard rumours that there is employment slots within the company available for sale.

The state-owned oil giant made it clear that there is no truth to these claims, which it described as fraudulent schemes designed to exploit unsuspecting applicants.

In a statement released on Saturday, August 17 and signed by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC stressed that the company does not engage in any form of inducement in its recruitment process.

The statement reads:

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has called on members of the public, especially jobseekers, to discountenance rumours of employment slots for sale.

"The company states that there is no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy, describing such as antics of fraudsters who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.

Shortlisted candidates receive emails

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has officially commenced the next phase of its 2024 recruitment exercise for graduate trainees and experienced roles.

According to reports, successful candidates have been notified via email to proceed with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Several shortlisted applicants took to social media to confirm receiving the email notifications, Tribune reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng