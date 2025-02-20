The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted an extended heatwave, with maximum temperatures across the country ranging between 38 – 40℃

In response, NiMet has advised the public to stay hydrated, remain in cool areas, and wear light clothing to mitigate the effects of the heatwave

The regions most affected include parts of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Oyo, Kwara, and several other states

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted a prolonged heatwave across Nigeria in the coming days.

In its weather outlook released on Wednesday, NiMet reported that maximum temperatures across the country were mostly between 38 – 40℃.

NIMET Lists States Likely to Be Affected by Extended Heatwave, Sends Message to Nigerians

Source: Getty Images

According to the Cable Newspaper, the agency stated that air temperatures were expected to remain within this range and slightly increase in some locations.

"Maximum temperature reports across the country as of Wednesday 19th February were mostly between 38 – 40℃," the forecast read.

High temperatures recorded across Nigeria

The forecast revealed that temperatures reached 38℃ in Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Awka, Bida, Minna, Gusau, Iseyin, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). In Sokoto, Kebbi, Lokoja, Makurdi, Abakaliki, Ikom, Jalingo, and Yola, the temperature stood at 39℃. The highest recorded temperature was 40℃ in Yelwa.

Public advisory for heatwave

NiMet advised the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

These included drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration, staying in cool or air-conditioned areas, wearing light and breathable clothing, and ensuring that infants were well-aerated.

Increased discomfort levels

"Early morning, day, and night temperatures will feel warmer than their actual values and create more discomfort," the agency warned. It also noted that moisture influx and high temperatures would exacerbate discomfort levels across the country.

Affected areas

The agency identified several areas that would be most affected by the heatwave. These included parts of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Oyo, Kwara, Niger, the FCT, Bayelsa, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Osun, Zamfara, and Sokoto states.

See the X post below:

NIMET releases 2025 climate prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, unveiled the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to the public on Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Themed ‘The Role of Early Warnings towards a Climate Resilient Aviation Industry for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development’, the SCP document predicts significant rainfall events at the beginning of 2025, with these rains likely to precede the onset.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng