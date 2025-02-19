Oluwaseun, a Mass Communication fresher at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, was brutally killed by suspected hoodlums just weeks after starting school

Described as a dedicated student and course representative, his tragic death has left students and residents devastated, demanding justice

While the school has condemned the killing, the Ondo State Police are yet to comment, sparking calls for urgent security measures

Owo, Ondo state - A newly admitted student of the Department of Mass Communication at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Ondo State, has been brutally murdered in an attack by suspected hoodlums.

The deceased, identified simply as Oluwaseun, was reportedly killed at Opomulero Street in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sources revealed that he had barely spent a month on campus before meeting his tragic end.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity described Oluwaseun as a dedicated and promising student.

"He was a fresher who had spent just three to four weeks on campus. In fact, he was a course representative. It is sad that we lost him. Unfortunately, he was macheted," the source lamented.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain unclear, but students and residents have expressed shock and grief over the incident, The Cable reported.

School Authorities React

The spokesperson for Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Mr. Samuel Ojo, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the institution is deeply saddened by the loss of one of its students.

"This is a tragic and unfortunate event. The school is working with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served," Ojo stated.

Police yet to react

Efforts to reach the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, for comments were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

However, concerned students and residents are calling on security agencies to take swift action to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act, The Nation reported.

The gruesome murder of Oluwaseun has sparked fear and outrage among students and residents, with many calling for improved security around the polytechnic community to prevent future occurrences.

