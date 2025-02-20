Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere were forecasted for Northern and North Central Nigeria on 20th and 21st February 2025, with localized thunderstorms expected in specific areas

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted varying weather conditions across different regions of the country for Thursday, 20th February and Friday, 21st February 2025.

According to NiMet, sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere are anticipated over both the Northern and North Central regions throughout the forecast period, with the exception of parts of Kaduna, Kogi, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory, where cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected.

NIMET Predicts 2-Day Thunderstorms in Nigeria, Lists Specific States Likely to Be Affected

In its detailed forecast, NiMet stated, "In the Southern parts of the country, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the Inland cities and Coastal regions, with the prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states during the afternoon and evening period."

For Friday, 21st February 2025, NiMet predicts that "Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere are expected over both the Northern and North Central regions of the country throughout the forecast period, except parts of Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory where localized thunderstorms are expected."

NiMet also advised the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles in suspension. "People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition," the agency cautioned.

"Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, and the public should take adequate precaution."

The agency further emphasized the importance of adhering to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities and urged residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. "Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations," the agency added.

For more information and regular updates, NiMet encouraged the public to visit their official website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

Source: Legit.ng