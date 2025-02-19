The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) praised NUPRC and Engr. Gbenga Komolafe for driving key petroleum industry reforms under the PIA

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN), a group aligned with President Bola Tinubu, has commended the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and its Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for their dedication to implementing reforms in the oil and gas sector.

In an assessment report released by the group, RHAN praised the strides made by the NUPRC in enforcing the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Pro-BAT group RHAN asserted that the direction of Chief Gbenga Komolafe has been transformative for the NUPRC.

Pro-BAT group hails Komolafe's leadership

The group acknowledged that under Komolafe’s leadership, the commission has streamlined regulatory processes, improved operational efficiency, and fostered a more transparent and investment-friendly environment.

Speaking at a press conference, RHAN's National Secretary, Dr. Opialu Fabian, highlighted Komolafe’s strategic approach to regulation.

He pointed to key initiatives such as the use of technology to enhance regulatory oversight, a review of crude oil handling agreements, and efforts to curb oil theft.

These measures, Fabian noted, have strengthened Nigeria’s position in the global oil and gas market and encouraged investment in deepwater exploration.

NUPRC's transformative developments lauded

The group also acknowledged the NUPRC's focus on local content development, which has played a crucial role in ensuring that host communities benefit from oil production activities.

Fabian stated that the commission’s engagement with local populations has helped promote socio-economic development and mitigate conflicts in oil-producing areas.

While recognizing these achievements, RHAN also acknowledged the persistent challenges facing the oil sector, including oil theft, security threats, and bureaucratic obstacles.

However, the group expressed confidence that with sustained commitment to reform and adherence to global best practices, the NUPRC will continue to enhance Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

Fabian reiterated that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act has led to significant transformations in the sector, creating a structured regulatory environment that supports investment, efficiency, and transparency.

He stressed that under Komolafe’s leadership, the commission has made notable progress in strengthening operational frameworks, enhancing security measures, and driving digital innovation in regulatory processes.

Despite existing hurdles, RHAN remains optimistic that the continuous implementation of reforms will ensure that the oil and gas industry remains a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth.

The group reaffirmed its support for Komolafe and the NUPRC, urging stakeholders to collaborate in sustaining the progress achieved so far.

