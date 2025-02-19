The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has partnered with FMITI through an MoU to enhance operational efficiency by leveraging technology to drive results

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has signed an agreement with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment (FMITI) to improve public sector efficiency in Africa.

Through this partnership, the foundation will use technology to enhance the ministry’s operations and results.

This partnership highlights both organisations' commitment to create a model ministry that can serve as an example across Africa.

The foundation is dedicated to improving public services across Africa, believing that efficient governance is essential for economic growth.

This agreement focuses on key areas like digital transformation and building the skills of public sector workers to improve service delivery.

The signing took place during FMITI’s retreat, attended by government officials, agency heads, and private sector experts.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice Chair of the foundation, noted that the foundation is extending support to FMITI due to its vital role in national development.

She said:

" Having successfully facilitated the digitalisation of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, we are now bringing our support to FMITI, because of the pivotal role it plays in the country’s socio-economic development."

Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, welcomed the partnership and commended the foundation’s remarkable digital transformation of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

She expressed enthusiasm about achieving similar progress at FMITI, emphasizing the urgency of meeting the deadlines set by FCSSIP25.

This partnership highlights both organisations' commitment to creating a model ministry that can serve as an example across Africa – one that blends innovation with effectiveness.

A while ago, Legit.ng reported that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation completed a four-day Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) training programme for SERVICOM officials.

This initiative was an important step in promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public service delivery, following the partnership agreement signed with SERVICOM in 2024.

Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation rewards civil servants

In related news, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation honoured 32 exemplary government employees by awarding them individual cash gifts of N500,000 each.

This cash gift totalled N16 million disbursed from the Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund to promote excellence within the public sector.

The foundation emphasised that the 32 civil servants were meticulously selected through a rigorous process conducted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and its collaborators.

