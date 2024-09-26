Daniel Bwala, a former ally of the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - A former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign 2023, Daniel Bwala, said only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows which minister is to stay or go.

Bwala said this ahead of the imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Tinubu after a year and five months in office.

It is the prerogative of Tinubu to decide ministers that will remain and those that will leave. Photo credit: @BwalaDaniel

He stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief on Thursday, September 26.

Tinubu's key aide, Bayo Onanuga, explained that there is no fixed timeline for the reshuffle.

The former Atiku’s ally said it is the prerogative of President Tinubu to decide on ministers who will remain and those who will leave.

According to Bwala, anybody who claims to know the ministers that will be sacked and those retained are just second-guessing.

How Tinubu will sack, retain ministers

“So, the president is assessing whether some people believe in his administration because if they do you will be a messenger of what you believe in. But as to say who should go or who should stay is the prerogative of the president, only the president knows who will go and who will stay.

“Anybody else who tells you he knows who will go and who will stay I think the person is either second-guessing or the person is not being fair to himself.”

11 ministers, senior officials may be sacked

Legir.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu's imminent cabinet reshuffle is expected to be based on empirical evidence.

There have been calls from different quarters that President Tinubu to remove some of his ministers termed as underperforming.

A new report seen by Legit.ng disclosed that the imminent shake-up will affect about 11 ministers and at least a public official.

