The airports in Kano and Port Harcourt are set to undergo recertification, a statement released by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has highlighted.

By bringing the airports into compliance with international standards, this effort seeks to improve safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that FAAN Board Chairman Abdullah Ganduje and FAAN Managing Director Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku disclosed this during a tour of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Tuesday.

“She added that FAAN was embarking on Kano and Port Harcourt airports recertification.

Kuku claims that FAAN is giving infrastructure and security upgrades at major airports top priority, with an emphasis on putting in place bomb detecting systems and updating antiquated security equipment.

Kuku emphasized that major improvements are planned for the airports in Lagos and Abuja, and that terminal restoration projects have already begun at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Additionally, she mentioned that FAAN is improving accessibility for people with disabilities.

Kuku highlighted continued initiatives to improve runway security in coordination with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in regards to aviation safety.

When evaluating the condition of Nigerian airports, Ganduje identified issues like decommissioned projects and antiquated machinery.

Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in the management's capacity to support the aviation objectives of the current administration and praised FAAN's leadership for its modernization initiatives.

In order to promote long-lasting advancements in the industry, he also urged government aviation organizations to work together more closely.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the General Muhammadu Buhari International Airport will reportedly commence full flight operations in early 2025.

The facility, based in Maiduguri, will be the first fully operational international airport in Nigeria's Northeast Zone.

The upgraded airport is expected to facilitate cargo transportation across the region and improve air connectivity for the North East Zone.

He added that the project is expected to boost economic activities in the region, focusing on industrialisation and trade.

His words:

"The upgrade to an international cargo airport aligns with the president’s vision of fostering inclusive development across Nigeria. Keyamo stated that it was unacceptable for Abia to remain without an airport, prompting President Tinubu to include the siting of an airstrip for the state in the 2024 budget.

