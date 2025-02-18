Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Catholic Diocese of Awka, Anambra state, has pledged to investigate the alleged assault of a female teacher, Ikeorah Maureen by Reverend Father Jude Muokwe, at Angel Primary School, Ifitedunu in the Dunukofia local government area of the state.

The priest brutalised the 50-widow by inviting other teachers to a meeting to demand an increase in their salaries on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The Catholic Church has launched an investigation into an alleged assault of a female teacher by a revered father in Anambra state. Photo credit: Maazi In America Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro II

Source: Facebook

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Awka, Reverend Father Charles Ndubuisi, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

It was gathered that the widow and some other members of staff were having a meeting in one of the classrooms where they discussed salary increases.

As reported by Vanguard, sources at the school alleged that Father Muokwe inflicted injuries on the widow after flogging her with a cane and slapping her.

Muokwe allegedly barged into the venue and started flogging the victim when they were planning to make a report to the school management on the need to upwardly review their salary.

The Catholic priest alleged to have accused the widow of being the convener of the meeting

“The Diocese regrets this unfortunate incident which took place on Wednesday, Feb.12.

“The Catholic Diocese of Awka upholds the integrity of character and respect of all and cannot condone any type of misconduct in any of our schools.

“We promise to investigate the circumstances of the incident and the extent of violation of the ethical standards established by the Diocese for all Diocesan schools and apply immediate disciplinary actions,”

Legit.ng also reported that a teacher at Obada Grammar School was suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Master Monday Arijo to death.

The principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, is also facing disciplinary scrutiny for allowing corporal punishment, which contravenes state regulations.

The Ogun State government has extended condolences to the Arijo family, promising to seek justice for the loss of their son.

Teacher sentenced to prison for flogging student to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that teacher, Mrs Faith Nwoye, bagged a 21-year jail term for flogging a nine-year-old pupil to death in Anambra state.

Nwoye beat the deceased, Master Henry Okonkwo, into a coma at the Landmark International School.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, claimed that the victim could not have died if he had been enrolled in an approved school with qualified teachers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng