Akure, Ondo - The Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural and political organization has sacked Ayo Adebanjo as the Acting Leader of the group.

Adebanjo was sacked at the monthly meeting of the group held at the residence of its Leader, Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

How Adebanjo was sacked as Afenifere leader

A motion was moved to this effect by a retired Prof of Surgery, Samuel Ibikunle and seconded by Agboluaje from Oyo State, TVC reported.

This followed the recommendation of the Afenifere elders’ forum

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, the spokesperson of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, said the step was taken to ensure unity and address polarization.

Recall that Adebanjo fell apart with Fasoranti, leading to the latter coming out to explain that the former was appointed to act on his behalf because of his old age.

How Adebanjo fell out with Fasoranti in Afenifere

The polarization began when Adebanjo moved to endorse Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate, ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

On the other hand, the Fasoranti faction endorsed President Bola Tinubu, who was then the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the election.

The Fasoranti's camp explained that the group's primary objective was to see the Yoruba as the first before considering any other thing. Thus, a need to endorse Tinubu, a Yoruba man, as its candidate for the election.

The controversies went on till after the February 25 presidential election, and Tinubu was eventually the winner of the poll.

