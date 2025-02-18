Dele Farotimi has revealed that he is still battling four separate cases filed by the Aare Afe Babalola law firm in different states, despite the withdrawal of criminal charges against him

The rights activist and lawyer was earlier imprisoned over allegations of criminal defamation linked to his book, Nigeria and Criminal Justice System

Speaking after regaining freedom, Farotimi maintained that his book is a well-researched work not based on personal observations or speculations

Activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi has lamented that he is still in court, battling with four separate suits filed by members of the Aare Afe Babalola law firm in four different states.

Dele Farotimi speaks on ongoing legal battles with Babalola's law office. Photo credit: @DeleFarotimi, Afe Babalola University

Farotimi decries legal battle after charges withdrawn

Farotimi made this known on Sunday, February 16, 2025, on the Toyin Falola Interviews.

Legit.ng reported that Dele Farotimi was released from an Ekiti prison after being remanded over alleged defamation.

Chief Afe Babalola’s law firm had accused Farotimi of criminal defamation and professional misconduct in his book, Nigeria and Criminal Justice System.

Interestingly, Aare Afe Babalola, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, agreed to drop a defamatory suit against Farotimi.

However, despite Babalola’s withdrawal of the criminal charges against him, Farotimi disclosed that he is still facing four civil suits.

He said:

“My inability to speak to certain aspects of this issue is borne out of the fact that, despite the discontinuation of the criminal proceeding, I still have four suits that I am aware of in four different states of the federation, filed by members of the same law office, against my person.”

Farotimi speaks on controversy surrounding his book

Speaking further, Farotimi dismissed the controversy surrounding his book and insisted it is not based on idle talks or beer parlor gist.

As reported by Vanguard, he added that it is a well-researched work documenting his experiences and observations about the Nigerian judicial system.

“I did not sit down in a beer parlour; I was not at an officers’ mess; I was not gossiping. It was not idle, cheap talk. I wrote a book. Let us deal with veracity. Anybody can go and read and then come back and challenge me with the lie that I have told,” Farotimi maintained.

Nigerians react as Farotimi laments more legal battles

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below:

@seunlazo tweeted:

"Why telling us, did you consult us before writing the book."

@Gorilla23mp tweeted:

"I thought he said he has withdraw all charges against you?"

@adebadejo tweeted:

"It wasn't Afe Babalola alone he defamed. There are other lawyers in that firm that he mentioned in his book, I believe. Those ones are carrying on the mantle."

@kingkhone4real tweeted:

"The legal battle will surely consume you."

Read about Farotimi vs Babalola here:

Dele Farotimi gets regional appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Afenifere faction led by Pa Ayo Adebanjo has appointed Dele Farotimi as the group's national organising secretary.

Farotimi's appointment was approved at Adebanjo's residence in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun, where the faction held its general meeting on Tuesday, January 28.

