On December 9, 2024, the Ekiti State Magistrate Court granted Dele Farotimi a N50 million in the defamation case filed by Afe Babalola

In a swift move, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, led a delegation to Babalola’s office in Ekiti state to appeal for a resolution of Farotimi’s case

Reacting, Omoyele Sowore condemned Obi's visit, describing it as a "colossal injustice to the struggle civil rights in Nigeria"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, has criticised Labour Party's 2023 flagbearer, Peter Obi's visit to Afe Babalola (SAN)'s office in Ekiti state.

Sowore reacts as Peter Obi visits Afe Babalola to seek pardon for Farotimi. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, Mr. Peter Obi, @DeleFarotimi

Source: Facebook

Sowore condemns Peter Obi’s visit

Obi’s delegation visited Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, to appeal for the release of Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and author, who was granted bail after being accused of defamation by by Babalola, SAN and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

Sowore compares the visit to racial injustice

In a post, accompanied by a photo shared on his X page on Monday, December 9, Sowore condemned the delegation led by Obi, who went to beg for what he described as the "unjust detention and prosecution of Farotimi."

Sowore likened Obi’s visit to a historical injustice, comparing it to forcing civil rights icon Rosa Parks to give up her seat on a bus, implying that Obi’s actions undermine the struggle for judicial justice.

The presidential hopeful tweeted:

"I condemn those who went to “beg” Chief Afe Babalola today over the unjust detention and persecution of @DeleFarotimi; the delegation led by @PeterObi did colossal injustice to the struggle to drain the swamp of judicial criminality in our country; Obi’s action is like forcing Rosa Parks to return to back of the bus of racial injustice during the civil rights era in the US! The struggle continues! #RevolutionNow #FreeDeleFarotimiNow."

Read more about Dele Farotimi's case here:

How Dele Farotimi allegedly defamed Afe Babalola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aare Afe Babalola explained how Dele Farotimi defamed him through the contents of his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Babalola noted that Farotimi made several defamatory statements against him, his law firm, Afe Babalola & Co (Emmanuel Chambers), and his lawyers, Olu Daramola SAN and Ola Faro Esq.

Babalola submitted a petition to the Ekiti state commissioner of police, Adeniran Akinwale, on November 19, requesting a criminal defamation investigation regarding the book's defamatory contents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng