A Magistrate court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has remanded human rights lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi in a correctional centre. This decision was made after the Police arraigned Farotimi for allegedly defaming Chief Afe Babalola, a renowned legal luminary, in his book "Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System".

Farotimi pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts against him. The Police prosecutor, Samson Osun, requested that the defendant be remanded in the correctional centre pending further investigation. However, Farotimi's counsel, Dayo Akeredolu, opposed this request, arguing that the case is bailable and the suspect poses no threat.

Akeredolu pleaded with the court to grant Farotimi bail on liberal terms and self-recognisance. He emphasized that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Despite this, Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun refused Farotimi's bail application and remanded him in prison custody.

The matter has been adjourned until December 10 for further hearing. Farotimi's arrest and remand have sparked concern, with some experts questioning the Police's neutrality in the case.

The incident has also drawn attention to the issue of defamation laws in Nigeria and their potential impact on free speech. As the case unfolds, it will be important to monitor developments and ensure that Farotimi's rights are protected.

Source: Legit.ng