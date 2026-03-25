A University of Ibadan scholar has been honoured with the Prof Lekan Oyejide prize for emerging as the best in veterinary microbiology for the 2024/2025 academic session

The bright student was awarded the prize on Wednesday, March 25, and people took to social media to celebrate the award recipient

A man who described the award recipient as his son hailed him for making him proud and charged him to continue to make him proud

Jimoh Uthman Olatunji, a University of Ibadan scholar, has emerged as the best student in veterinary microbiology.

On Wednesday, March 25, Jimoh was awarded the Prof Lekan Oyedeji prize for the best student in veterinary microbiology.

A young man emerges as the University of Ibadan best student in veterinary microbiology. Photo Credit: Lekan Bode, ui.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

The prize came with a $250 (N345,320).

University of Ibadan prize winner celebrated online

In a Facebook post on March 25, Lekan Bode, who described the award recipient as his son, celebrated his academic win and charged him to continue to make him proud.

Leke shared a picture of the award recipient all smiles as he received his prize. Leke wrote:

"Dear son,Jimoh Uthman Olatunji continue to make me proud and I always proud of you!

"Congratulations to you as the Best student in Veterinary Microbiology at University of Ibadan won the sum of $250.

"Best wishes ❤️."

Social media users joined Leke in celebrating with Jimoh on his prize win. Legit.ng learnt that on March 25, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Ibadan welcomed 55 new veterinary doctors into the profession.

A University of Ibadan student wins a prize of $250 for emerging as the best in veterinary microbiology. Photo Credit: Jimoh Uthman

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated on Facebook

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the University of Ibadan graduate's win below:

Dauda Tijani said:

"Congratulations my brother."

Olabode Khodeejah Mojisola said:

"Congratulations to you bro, barakallahu fihi."

Prince Abolaji Pelewura said:

"Keep winning, congratulations to you, Barakallahu fihiqum."

Isiak Temitope said:

"Congratulations to our son...

"More to come."

Ganiyy Ayotunde Hammed said:

"Hardwork pays, Congratulations Bro."

Fatima Zakariyya said:

"Congratulations, our Animal doctor.

"Keep soaring."

Agboluaje Saheed Alabi said:

"Great guy!

"I'm super proud of you, congratulations and best wishes."

Abdulateef Olatunde Olaniyi said:

"Congratulations 🎉👏, Uthman.

"More winnings 🤝."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had won 30 awards as he finished with an impressive CGPA.

University of Ibadan graduate wins cash prize

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan best graduating student in dramatic literature had won a cash prize.

She mentioned her department in the viral post and also explained that she got the highest CGPA in her department; hence, she won a lot of prizes. The statement she wrote on her TikTok page shows she won about three prizes.

Peace Oluwafunke Falokun went on to appreciate God for the success of her academic journey at the university. She added a document that shows the amount she won for being the best graduating student in Dramatic Literature. Her post warmed the hearts of many of her followers, who congratulated her in the comments section.

Source: Legit.ng