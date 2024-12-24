Human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi has reportedly been released from an Ekiti prison after being remanded over alleged defamation

Omoyele Sowore confirmed the news of his release on Tuesday in a terse statement shared on his social media page

Dele Farotimi was imprisoned after being accused of defaming Afe Babalola, a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the founder of Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer and author, has reportedly been released from the prison in Ekiti state, in the defamation case filed by Afe Babalola (SAN).

Dele Farotimi was remanded in Ekiti prison over a defamation case with Afe Babalola. Photo credit: @DeleFarotimi, Afe Babalola University

Source: Twitter

Sowore says Dele Farotimi reportedly freed

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, revealed this in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday morning, December 24.

He confirmed that Farotimi is no longer being held in prison and is returning to his home in Lagos state.

Sowore tweeted:

"I am pleased to report that @DeleFarotimi Farotimi is no longer being held at the prison yards in Ekiti state and is now returning home to Lagos. The struggle continues!

"Happy holidays to you all!

Legit.ng reported that a chief magistrate’s court in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Wednesday, December 4, remanded Farotimi, a ’retired’ lawyer and activist, in prison over alleged defamation of Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria and founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).

The court on Monday, December 9, granted Farotimi, a N50 million bail with conditions to provide a surety with landed property and other requirements.

Read more about Dele Farotimi vs Afe Babalola here:

How Dele Farotimi allegedly defamed Afe Babalola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aare Afe Babalola explained how Dele Farotimi defamed him through the contents of his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Babalola noted that Farotimi made several defamatory statements against him, his law firm, Afe Babalola & Co (Emmanuel Chambers), and his lawyers, Olu Daramola SAN and Ola Faro Esq.

Babalola submitted a petition to the Ekiti state commissioner of police, Adeniran Akinwale, on November 19, requesting a criminal defamation investigation regarding the book's defamatory contents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng