Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu publicly apologised to Nigerians over prolonged electricity outages that disrupted homes, businesses and industries nationwide

The minister announced a two-week timeline for noticeable improvement, citing ongoing gas pipeline repairs and renewed commitments from suppliers

Federal authorities set up monitoring committees to enforce domestic gas supply obligations and stabilise electricity generation

Nigeria’s power minister Adebayo Adelabu has issued a public apology over widespread electricity outages that have disrupted daily life across the country, acknowledging the strain placed on households and the economy during the peak of the dry season.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, March 24, Adelabu admitted that the prolonged blackouts of the past month had worsened living conditions as rising temperatures pushed electricity demand higher.

Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu spoke at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday. Photo: FB/AdebayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

He described the situation as deeply regrettable and said the hardship being experienced was not lost on the government.

“I want to apologise to Nigerians, officially now, coming from me as the Minister of Power, for this temporary issue that is leading to hardship being experienced, especially during this dry season, where there is so much heat everywhere,” he said.

Businesses, schools and industrial facilities have all been affected, he noted, adding that the disruptions were not intentional.

“It is not our wish to find ourselves in this situation, but it is due to some factors that are actually beyond our control.”

Adelabu outlines timeline for expected relief

Despite the setbacks, Adelabu gave a clear indication of when conditions should begin to ease.

He said repairs to damaged gas infrastructure and renewed commitments from suppliers would start reflecting in power availability within weeks.

“I can tell you, with the committee that we have set up, and commitments from gas suppliers, and the timeline for repair of the gas pipelines, two weeks from now, we should start seeing improvements in supply. Two weeks,” the minister stated.

He explained that the government now has clearer visibility on repair timelines involving key gas facilities operated by Seplat Energy, which are critical to restoring fuel supply to several power plants.

Nigeria’s power minister apologises to citizens over persistent blackouts. Photo: FB/AdebayoAdelabu

Source: Twitter

Tackling gas supply constraints

A special monitoring committee has also been set up to track compliance with domestic gas supply obligations, a recurring issue that has limited electricity generation in Nigeria.

Adelabu said stronger payment flows to gas producers would further encourage consistent supply to the power sector.

“We already have a committee that is working on this to track compliance with the domestic supply obligations of these gas companies to our power plants,” he said.

Industry assessments show that Nigeria’s heavy reliance on gas-fired generation has left the sector vulnerable to pipeline maintenance problems and liquidity constraints.

Adelabu acknowledged these structural weaknesses and said work was ongoing around the clock to stabilise the system.

“We are working on it 24/7 to make sure that we go back to the trajectory of 2025, when Nigerians commended us for a good job well done,” he said.

Broader power sector targets

Looking ahead, the minister reaffirmed the federal government’s goal of increasing electricity generation to 6,000 megawatts before the end of 2026. He described the current outages as a temporary setback rather than a reversal of progress.

“Power generation will improve, transmission will improve, distribution will improve, and that 6,000 megawatts will be achieved before the end of this year, and Nigerians will be better for it,” Adelabu said.

He added that the administration intends not only to recover lost ground but to deliver stronger performance than in previous years.

Power minister declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it was his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Adelabu had earlier said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to extend a hand of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng