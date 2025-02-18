Viral Video: Soludo Breaks Silence on Reports of Arresting Women Without Bras or Pants in Anambra
- Anambra security earlier announced plans to arrest women seen without bras and panties in the state, citing an order from the governor
- The viral video that has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media X, captured an official speaking in Igbo, claiming that women wearing only panties in public would be arrested
- In a swift reaction, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo’s chief press secretary, issued a statement, claiming the directive is false and misleading
Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has refuted claims that it planned to commence the arrest of women seen without bras or pants in public places in the state.
Viral video: Anambra threatens to ladies without bra, pants
Legit.ng reported that a security outfit in Anambra state announced plans to arrest women seen in public without bras or panties.
In the video, an official of the security outfit spoke in the Igbo language, and claimed that Governor Soludo issued the directive.
Speaking further, the official stated that women wearing only panties in public would also face arrest.
Soludo: No law against clothing choices in Anambra
Reacting, Christian Aburime, the chief press secretary to the governor, in a statement on Monday, February 17, said the report was intended to mislead the public and paint the state government in a bad light.
Aburime, who described the report as false and malicious, noted that the state government does not interfere with citizens’ choices of clothing or undergarments.
As reported by The Cable, he advised peddlers of fake news to desist and urged the public to disregard such reports as it is untrue.
Part of the statement read:
“Although the government encourages decent dressing for all, it does not interfere with citizens’ personal choices of clothing or undergarments, as such matters are private and protected by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“We urge the public to disregard this fake news and always verify information from official government channels before sharing.”
Watch the video below:
Anambra govt seals popular church
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra state government shut down the "Children of the Light Anointing Ministry" for its suspected link to the controversial "Oke-ite" money-making ritual.
The closure followed a public outcry and a video where Pastor Onyebuchi Okocha allegedly confessed to using "Oke-ite" and other dubious rituals.
Anambra officials vowed to continue investigations, emphasizing their stance against fraudulent religious practices and ensuring the safety and well-being of the public.
