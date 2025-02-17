A security outfit in Anambra has claimed that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had mandated personnel to arrest women seen without bras and panties in public

A video that captured an official making the announcement, speaking in Igbo, has gone viral on the social media platform X

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani in reaction, wondered how security operatives would carry out the directive

Awka, Anambra state - A security outfit in Anambra state has announced plans to arrest women seen in public without bras or panties.

Anambra to arrest women without bras and panties

The announcement, made via a public address system, was captured in a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, February 16.

In the video, an official of the security outfit, spoke in Igbo language and claimed that the directive was issued by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

Speaking further, the official stated that women wearing only panties in public would also face arrest, The Punch reported.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the directive, which was allegedly authorised by Governor Soludo, is yet to be officially confirmed by the Anambra state government.

Shehu Sani reacts to Anambra's bras, panties directive

Reacting, a former Senator from Kaduna state, Shehu Sani, in a post shared on his X page on Monday, February 17, wondered how the security outfit will verify compliance by ladies and if the law is also applicable to men.

Sani tweeted:

“Anambra’s bra and pant law; I don’t know if the pant law is applicable to men and and how can the security outfit verify ladies compliance?”

See the video of the official making the announcement below:

