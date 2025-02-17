Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Osun state - The whereabouts of Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede, in Osun state is unknown following his disappearance from the palace and Nigeria.

Oba Oloyede reportedly travelled in March 2024 and has not been seen, fueling speculations about his whereabouts.

A report claims the US indicted Joseph Oloyede (61), and Edward Oluwasanmi (61) around the time the monarch travelled in 2024.

Many residents said Oloyede’s disappearance was due to his recuperation in the United States of America (USA) while others believed the monarch was facing a fraud trial.

As reported by The Punch, Oba Oloyede, a US-based accountant and information system expert, was appointed new Apetu in July 2019.

It was gathered that Oba Oloyede had been regularly shuttling between Nigeria and his base in the US since his installation.

Residents and indigenes have called Governor Ademola Adeleke to intervene in unraveling the mystery behind the monarch’s disappearance.

A chief in Ipetumodu, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the monarch has not been seen in close to a year in the town.

The chief noted that Oloyede was also missing critical community events.

Oba Oloyede faces fraud charges in US

According to The Punch, the US indicted one Joseph Oloyede (61), and another defendant, Edward Oluwasanmi (61) around the time the monarch travelled in 2024.

The suspects were indicted for alleged roles in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $4.2m in COVID-19 relief funds.

The US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Ohio said Oloyede and Oluwasanmi floated a series of phony businesses to allegedly receive $4.2m in funds designed to help small businesses and employees survive the coronavirus pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on April 5, 2024.

The suspects were accused of obtaining COVID-19 relief funds from SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan programme and the Paycheck Protection Programme under false pretenses.

“Oloyede is also alleged to have submitted falsified PPP and EIDL loan applications in the names of other co-conspirators and confederate borrowers and their businesses, obtaining approximately $1.3m through those applications for a total of at least $4.2m obtained through the fraud,”

