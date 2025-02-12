Ms. Faith Aluku Adeshola, a journalism student at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, was killed in a hit-and-run accident

A tragic accident claimed the life of Ms. Faith Aluku Adeshola, a diploma journalism student at the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, on Wednesday.

She was fatally struck by a truck while crossing the road to attend an evening lecture. The incident occurred as she was being transported to school on a motorcycle.

Authorities have appealed for calm within the student community as investigation has fully begun to get justice for the deceased. Image: FB/Mary Oyimeh Philip

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver, who fled the scene, was later apprehended by the authorities along with the motorcyclist involved.

Both are currently in police custody as investigations continue. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital morgue.

SUG president addresses students' community

Comrade Haruna Umar, President of the institution’s Students’ Union Government (SUG), expressed deep sorrow over the incident, revealing that the late Ms. Faith was still in the process of completing her registration at the time of the accident.

He urged students to remain calm and patient, assuring them that the polytechnic’s management and security agencies were actively pursuing justice for the deceased.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the student community. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and justice is served,” Umar stated.

The SUG President also appealed to the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi’s management and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to take proactive measures to prevent future tragedies. He recommended the installation of speed bumps around the Polytechnic’s perimeter, particularly near areas frequently used by students.

