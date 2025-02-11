The EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate arraigned arraigned one Precious Chimaobi Uzondu on a two-count charge

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned one Precious Chimaobi Uzondu over his alleged refusal to accept naira as a legal tender.

Uzondu was arraigned on a two-count charge before Justice A.O. Owoeye of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The anti-graft agency made this known via its X handle @officialEFCC on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

“That you, Precious Chimaobi Uzondu, on the 10th of December 2024, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, refused to accept Naira (Nigeria’s legal tender) by accepting the sum of $5700 (Five Thousand Seven Hundred USD) as a means of payment for a purchase of a Carter diamond bracelet with a serial number (12345678) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”

Uzondu, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to him.

The prosecution counsel, Hannatu U. Kofar Naisa, prayed to the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Uzondu’s counsel, Jennifer Achinuagole, informed the court of a pending bail application and prayed the court to adopt the same as her oral application.

