Is First-class Nigerian Monarch, Olugbo, Dead? Fact Emerges
- A lawyer to Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo, has made clarifications in response to rumours that the monarch, who is also the founder of Obat Oil, has died
- Olugbo's lawyer, Sola Ebiseni, said the oil magnate is well, hearty, healthy, and will live long on earth
- In the same vein, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan's son, Prince Akinfemiwa Akinruntan, said his father is currently enjoying a vacation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Ugbo, Ondo state - Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom in Ilaje local government area (LGA) of Ondo state, on Tuesday, February 11, dispelled rumour of his death.
As reported by Vanguard, Oba Akinruntan, who spoke with journalists in Akure through his lawyer, Sola Ebiseni, said he is hale and hearty.
The Ondo state-based monarch dismissed the news of his death as a blessing for a long life.
His words:
"I am hale and hearty. I have received several phone calls all over the world, particularly from Ondo state of my death.
“I was advised by my lawyer on the need to speak to you people to dispel the wicked rumour. Of course I travelled for a short vacation and will be home soon.
“In Yorubaland such rumour is a blessing for long life. Olugbo is alive and well”.
Olugbo's child speaks
Furthermore, one of the monarch's children, Prince Akinfemiwa Akinruntan, said that his father is “alive and in good health, currently enjoying a vacation.
Akinruntan said:
"l want to address the recent misinformation regarding my father. Contrary to what has been reported, he is alive and in good health, currently enjoying a vacation.
“We urge everyone to refrain from spreading false information and respect our family’s privacy during this time."
Okorocha not dead - Aide
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebere Nzewuji, an aide to Rochas Okorocha, former Imo state governor, refuted rumours of his principal’s death.
Nzewuji stated that Okorocha "is hale and hearty.”
A statement by Nzewuji explained that a viral message that circulated about Okorocha's purported passing was fake.
Source: Legit.ng
