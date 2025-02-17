Nigerian Navy has shortlisted successful candidates for the Basic Training School batch 37 recruitment, with interviews scheduled from 16 February to 16 March 2025

Candidates are to attend interviews at either the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna or the Nigerian Navy Training School in Onne, Rivers State, based on their geopolitical zone

The list of successful candidates is available on the official Nigerian Navy recruitment website

Abuja, Nigeria – The candidates who were successful in the Nigeria Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) batch 37 recruitment examination held on 18 January 2025 have been shortlisted.

The names of the successful candidates are available on https://www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

Nigerian Navy Releases List of Candidates Who Advance to Interview Stage, Gives Date

The shortlisted candidates have been invited to attend an interview which would be held concurrently at the Nigerian Defence Academy Old Site in Kaduna and the Nigerian Navy Training School at Onne, Rivers State from 16 February to 16 March 2025.

Interview venues and attendance schedule

Candidates from the North West, North Central, and North East geopolitical zones are to attend their interview at the NDA Kaduna, while candidates from the South West, South South, and South East zones are to attend their interview at NNBTS Onne, Rivers State.

The sequence of attendance for the interview is as follows:

North West candidates: 16 to 25 February 2025

North Central candidates: 26 February to 7 March 2025

North East candidates: 8 to 16 March 2025

South South candidates: 16 to 25 February 2025

South East candidates: 26 February to 7 March 2025

South West candidates: 8 to 16 March 2025

“The candidates whose names appear on https//www.joinnigeriannavy.com were successful at the Nigeria Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) batch 37 recruitment Examination held on 18 January, 2025. The shortlisted candidates are hereby invited to attend an interview which would hold concurrently at Nigerian Defence Academy Old Site in Kaduna and the Nigerian Navy Training School at Onne, Rivers State from 16 February- March 16, 2025. While candidates from North west, North central and North east geopolitical zones are to attend their interview in NDA Kaduna, others from South west, South south and South east zones are attend their interview at NNBTS Onne, Rivers state.”

