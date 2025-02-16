UNIZIK expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious after a viral video showed her assaulting lecturer Dr. Chukwudi Michael-Okoye, prompting disciplinary action

Following a thorough investigation, the university's disciplinary committee found Precious guilty of violating university regulations, leading to her expulsion

UNIZIK emphasized its commitment to upholding high moral and ethical standards, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against indiscipline, misconduct, and violence

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has explained why it expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, a third-year student of the Department of History and International Studies.

What happened between the female student and the lecturer?

UNIZIK vice Chancellor gives explanation why female student who assaulted lecturer was expelled.

Recall that in a video that went viral, Precious was seen physically assaulting a lecturer, Dr. Chukwudi Michael-Okoye, of the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

The incident, which occurred on February 11 and was captured in a viral video, prompted the university to take immediate disciplinary action.

The viral video showed Dr. Michael-Okoye, who was walking past Precious as she filmed herself in a hallway, lightly tapping her shoulder to request that she move aside.

Precious paused and, visibly irritated, muttered, “Imagine, he just hit me.” This remark led to a physical confrontation where Precious attempted to engage the lecturer, resulting in a tense altercation.

The video depicted several bystanders restraining Precious while the lecturer remained calm throughout the episode.

The disturbing footage also captured visible bite marks on Dr. Michael-Okoye’s hand, further escalating the gravity of the incident.

Details of the incident and the university's investigation

In a statement released by the university, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu, explained why and how the institution decided to expel the student.

Ikechebelu revealed that the institution first set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the altercation.

He added that both the student and the lecturer were given the opportunity to present their sides of the story.

Following a thorough investigation, the committee found that Precious had violated the university's disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR), which led to her expulsion.

"The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu, on behalf of the university senate, has approved the immediate expulsion of Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, based on the committee’s findings and recommendations," the statement said.

UNIZIK stands firm on disciplinary actions

Following the incident, UNIZIK made it clear that it would not tolerate any form of indiscipline or misconduct, BBC News reported.

“In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, and excellence, and in adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph I. Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter,” the statement continued.

The university reaffirmed its commitment to upholding high moral and ethical standards, stating that:

"No place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within our community."

The expulsion of Precious sends a strong message about UNIZIK’s zero-tolerance policy towards violence and misconduct within its academic community.

The institution remains committed to providing a conducive learning environment for all students, faculty, and staff, stressing that actions that compromise the integrity of the university will be dealt with decisively.

Viral UNIZIK female student speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the female student of UNIZIK who allegedly assaulted a lecturer had broken silence.

She claimed she was unaware that Dr Chukwudi was a lecturer. According to her narrative, the incident began when the lecturer allegedly pushed her while she was recording a video in a hallway.

She alleged that the lecturer then tried to take her phone, which led to a physical altercation.

