Awka, Anambra state - Uche Nworah, the special adviser on general duties to the director-general (DG) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, has said the decision of the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, to expel an errant student was "hasty and harsh".

In a letter signed by the university registrar, Victor Modebelu, and addressed to Ms Precious Mbakwe, the university said the student disciplinary committee found her guilty of assault on a lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye.

The letter titled “Expulsion from Nnamdi Azikiwe University”, also noted that the student violated the Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

It added that the expulsion takes effect immediately. It asked Mbakwe to immediately vacate the Anambra state-based university premises and return any university property in her possession.

The student assaulted the lecturer on Tuesday, February 11, after he interrupted her while she was recording a video in the university hallway.

Videos reviewed by Legit.ng show Ms Mbakwe, a third-year History and International Studies student, recording a video when Okoye, a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, walked past in the video, tapping her and saying “excuse me”.

However, the student reacted, gave him a look of disdain and told someone off her video angrily.

The student said:

“Can you imagine, he just hit me."

Other viral videos show Ms Mbakwe confronting Okoye, questioning his actions. The scenario escalated, drawing the attention of students and officials and turned chaotic.

The clip also showed the student fighting ‘hard’ and tearing the right side of the lecturer’s brown native clothes. Additionally, she was seen holding onto the lecturer, who had little grey hair. The videos, however, show that Okoye did not fight back even as the student dragged him by his shirt.

Photographs online also reveal deep bite marks on his arms, and another image shows Okoye receiving medical treatment, reportedly at the school clinic.

Reacting to UNIZIK's decision, Nworah wrote on his verified Facebook page:

"This is rather hasty and harsh. The ‘crime’ does not merit the ‘punishment’. Perhaps in the interest of the future of the student, a lenient punishment could have been considered.

"I understand from university sources this course of action was to set example for other students to discourage other students. The student will not be eligible for admission into any other federal university. She may be considered by state universities.

"She is our daughter who made a mistake. Adults make worse mistakes. We should be considerate in our judgement of her action (sic) and offer her advice and help where we can. As a parent, I feel for her parents."

How expelled UNIZIK student "behaved" before panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that J J Agada Aguzie, a relationship counsellor, shared what he was informed about the behaviour of the expelled UNIZIK student before the school's disciplinary panel.

Commenting on the expulsion, Agada, in a Facebook post, said he was reliably informed that Mbakwe was neither sorry nor remorseful when she faced the panel.

