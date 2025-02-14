The Igbo Women Assembly has threatened the Lagos state government for not including Igbo in schools

IWA, a pressure group, threatened to sue the Lagos government for exclusive teaching of the Yoruba language in state-owned schools

The national president of IWA, Mrs Nneka Chimezie, made this known and shared further plans by the group to preserve the Igbo language from going into extinction

Some women under the aegis of the Igbo Women Assembly (IWA), a pressure group, have vowed to sue the Lagos state government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Igbo women threaten Sanwo-Olu's govt for ‘exclusive teaching of Yoruba in schools’. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos schools: Women worried Igbo language could go into extinction

The pressure group vowed to drag the Lagos state government to court over its legislation for the exclusive teaching of the Yoruba language in state-owned schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IWA is affiliated with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The national president of IWA, Mrs Nneka Chimezie, issued the threat at a news briefing in Umuahia, Abia state capital, on Thursday, February 13.

As reported by Vanguard, Chimezie said that the group was worried over such legislation in a cosmopolitan state as Lagos.

According to her, such a law is not proper because the government is aware that the state harbours many other tribes.

“They should make it open—Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba—should be taught,” she said.

United Nation's Mother Tongue Day

Speaking further, she said that the group was organising an event to celebrate the Igbo language on February 21, in commemoration of the United Nations’ Mother Tongue Day.

The IWA president, however, hailed the Yoruba for preserving their language.

Chimezie called on the Igbo sons and daughters to join IWA in the campaign to stop the Igbo language from going into extinction.

“We are coming together to talk about our language, rob minds to see how we can stop our language from going into extinction.

“We are going to have a roundtable, after which we will come up with a communique,” the IWA president said.

