The National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) has launched a program to teach mathematics in Yoruba

By convening a two-day training session, NIEPA brought together experts to explore the integration of indigenous language in math instruction

This initiative aims to foster bilingual education and empower educators to create inclusive, culturally responsive classrooms

The federal government, through the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), has initiated efforts to teach mathematics in Yoruba.

To achieve this, the institute has taken a significant step towards revolutionising math education in the country by hosting a pioneering 2-day training on teaching mathematics using the Yoruba indigenous language and early grade mathematics.

According to a statement by NIEPA's Media Officer, Bodunde Tenabe, the training programme brought together distinguished experts, including Dr. Kehinde Adenegan, Dr. Sulaymon Mohammad Raji, Dr. Tolu Omiyale, and Folajogun Akinkuowo, who delivered informative sessions on various topics.

These topics included an overview of the translation of the primary 1-6 mathematics curriculum into Yoruba.

He said:

“Early grade reading (EGR) and early grade mathematics (EGMA) have been in operation in the northern part of Nigeria, where Hausa is being used in schools. So, why can’t we embrace and sustain what we have in our own part of the world?

“Also, implementation of teaching mathematics in early grade mathematics, developing and lesson planning of mathematics topical contents in Yorùbá, the importance of indigenous language in education, the role of language in teaching, understanding leadership instruction, and supporting teachers in early grade mathematics were discussed.

Adenegan, who incorporated mathematics drama into his teaching approach said:

“It’s high time we leveraged our indigenous resources to enhance classroom instructions and make teaching-learning effective, with language choice being a crucial factor.”

The statement further added that:

“The workshop is designed to promote cultural relevance and sensitivity in mathematics education, enhance students’ understanding and appreciation of mathematical concepts within their cultural context, support the development of bilingual education programmes that integrate Yoruba language and culture, and empower educators to create inclusive and culturally responsive learning environments.

“As Nigeria strives to transform its educational landscape, this pioneering effort by NIEPA sets the stage for a revolutionary shift in math education, empowering learners and preserving cultural identity.”

