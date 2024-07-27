Operatives of the Lagos state police command have arrested five child traffickers for selling 2-month old baby

The missing baby was rescued during a baby naming ceremony at the residence of the new parents in Lagos

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court after the investigation

Lagos state - The police have rescued a two-month-old stolen baby during a naming ceremony organised by the new parents in Lagos.

The state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said five persons, including one Pastor Peter Udoh, were arrested in connection with the alleged sale of the baby.

Police said all the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation. Photo credit: @LagosPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

He made this known in a statement issued via the Lagos police command X handle page (formerly known as Twitter) @LagosPoliceNG on Saturday, July.

Hundeyin said the mother of a two-month-old missing boy reported to the police that one Gloria Sunday absconded with her son on July 11, 2024.

He added that detectives of the Oko-oba Division arrested the five individuals involved in the child trafficking operation following a report from the biological mother.

The police PRO said Sunday confessed that she sold the baby for ₦500,000 to Pastor Peter Udoh.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to selling the baby for ₦500,000 to one Pastor Peter Udoh, who was subsequently arrested in Ikene Town, Ogun State. He admitted reselling the child for ₦1,450,000 to one Loretta Nelson, who was also apprehended in Festac Town, Lagos. She, in turn, confessed to selling the baby for ₦2,350,000.”

“Further investigations led to the arrest of the final buyers of the baby, Mr. and Mrs James Uwam, during the naming ceremony of the stolen child. All suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation,”

He disclosed that all the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

