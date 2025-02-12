Operatives of the Ogun command of the south-west security network, also known as Amotekun, have raided a sex-trafficking camp in Ifo, leading to the arrest of 16 suspects

Legit.ng reports that the suspects were apprehended at their place of business, Railway Line Hotel, located along Old Bank Road in Ifo

Some of the suspects are Godwin Bassey, Okon Lovett, Eden Miracle, Monday Angel, Marvelous Samuel, Anabell Udo, Ubong Rejoice, Edaefe Sharon, Edet Nice, and Asukwo Gift

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun command of the south-west security network, also known as Amotekun, on Wednesday, February 12, said it has rescued 16 alleged victims of sexual abuse in the state.

As reported by Vanguard, the victims, whose ages range between 12 and 27 years, were rescued from a brothel, Railway Line Hotel, located in Ifo, in Ifo local government area (LGA) of Ogun state.

Ogun Amotekun arrests 16 sex workers. Photo credit: @kayodeCF

Source: Twitter

The rescued girls were brought to the headquarters of the state security agency in Abeokuta along with their “carer”, identified as Mrs. Idem Nwanna Joy.

Parading the girls with their trafficker before journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier Alade Adedigba (rtd), said the girls were rescued early Wednesday, February 12, sequel to information received from people in Ifo.

According to Adedigba, 14 of the girls were from Akwa-Ibom state and one each from Cross River and Delta state respectively.

Adedigba said N819,600 was recovered from the alleged trafficker of the victims (Idem Joy). The hotel's owner, Mrs Yemisi Oguntoro, is said to be at large.

Also recovered from the hotel are rolls of tissue papers, drugs and other medication suspected to be energy enhancers, and packs of condoms.

Some of the girls said they were made to swear to an oath while naked with holy books to discourage them from disclosing what was happening to them to anybody or fleeing.

One of them who disclosed that she sleeps with up to 10 men in a day, said it was 'the madam' that normally collects whatever they make, adding that 'the madam' only buys them food.

Speaking with journalists, the alleged trafficker of the girls, Joy, said the girls were brought to her by their relatives and another woman still at large. According to her, some of them were using part of the money they made to feed their children. Some send money to those who brought them. However, the woman said any of the girls are free to go if they want.

Meanwhile, Adedigba disclosed that the security agency would hand over the matter to the National Agency for Prohibition in Traffic of Persons (NAPTP) for proper action.

Source: Legit.ng