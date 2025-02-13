Security forces in Nigeria have arrested Lawan Ado, a doctor in Katsina State, for allegedly treating the notorious bandit leader, Usman Modi Modi, and other high-profile criminals

Ado, who confessed to providing medical care to injured bandits in their hideouts, was caught on video admitting to his actions

This arrest depicts the ongoing efforts to combat banditry and criminal activities in Katsina State

Katsina State - In Katsina, security forces apprehended Lawan Ado, a medical practitioner from Safana Local Government Area (LGA), for allegedly treating wounded bandits.

Among the injured was the notorious Usman Modi Modi, who had a ₦50 million bounty on his head.

Ado confessed to treating several injured bandits in a video circulated on social media and obtained by Zagazola Makama.

According to his confession, he was picked up by the bandits and taken to their hideouts whenever they needed medical attention.

Bandit leader treated after gunshot wounds

Ado revealed that the first bandit he treated was Usman Modi Modi.

The gang leader had sustained gunshot wounds in a clash with the Yan Kyanbara vigilante group. Initially, Modi was taken to a hospital in Taskiya for treatment, but after two days, Ado was brought in for further medical care. Ado stated that he received ₦18,000 for his services.

Other high-profile bandits also treated

The doctor admitted to treating other high-profile bandits, including Mai Kudi, who was shot in Kurfi and paid ₦8,000, Audu, an aide to Usman Modi Modi, who also paid ₦8,000, and Dogo Mardi, who sustained gunshot wounds during a robbery operation and paid ₦11,000.

Additionally, Ado disclosed that he had traveled to other locations to treat bandits, including one identified as Karanboguwa and several others.

