Ikeja, Lagos state - In a significant act of clemency, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the release of 52 inmates from correctional facilities across the state.

He also commuted the death sentences of six prisoners to life imprisonment.

This decision, announced on December 31, 2024, followed the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The Governor’s decision reflects a commitment to justice and rehabilitation.

Similarly, Sanwo-Olu in June 25, 2024, approved the release of 56 inmates from correctional facilities across the state.

He also commuted the sentence of one death row inmate to life imprisonment and granted pardon to another.

This decision, announced on June 25, 2024, followed the recommendations of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy and aligns with the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (amended).

The Governor’s decision reflects a commitment to justice and rehabilitation.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, the Advisory Council carefully reviewed the cases of the inmates before making its recommendations.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), in a statement on Tuesday, noted that

“the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the applicable guidelines.

“The Council took into account information provided by correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, the period of incarceration, age, health, and behavioral conduct of the inmates.”

The release of the inmates is part of Sanwo-Olu’s ongoing efforts to decongest correctional facilities as part of broader justice sector reforms.

Pedro further emphasized that the governor’s decision reflects a balanced approach, considering the individual circumstances of each case while enhancing the efficiency of the state’s correctional system.

“The council’s recommendations were based on a thorough review process that ensures justice and compassion, reflecting the state’s dedication to human rights and the rule of law,” Pedro added.

Sanwo-Olu’s actions are expected to contribute significantly to the improvement of the correctional system, ensuring it aligns with modern standards and human rights principles.

Gov Mutfwang pardons 5 prisoners

Priviously, Legit.ng reported that in commemoration of Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has pardoned five inmates who have demonstrated good conduct over the years while serving their sentences.

The gesture, exercised under the prerogative of mercy as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, was disclosed during his state broadcast on Tuesday, October 1.

The governor acknowledged that the decision was made after careful consideration of their behavior during incarceration and consultations with relevant authorities.

