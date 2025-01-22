A former inmate, Sunday Omisakin has returned to the prison eight days after enjoying Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke's pardon

Omisakin was arrested, arraigned, and remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Facility for stealing a plasma television valued at N600,000

Magistrate Adekanmi Adeyeba remanded the suspect after he was arraigned before the court on two counts of burglary and theft

Osogbo, Osun state - A former inmate, Sunday Omisakin, has been remanded in the Ilesa Correctional Facility in Osun state for allegedly breaking into a house to steal a television.

This happened barely eight days after Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, granted him pardon for what was described as a minor offence.

Omisakin was listed as number 8 on Governor Adeleke’s prerogative of mercy list signed on Thursday, December 26, 2024, The Nation reports.

Showing no sign of repentance, Omisakin was arrested for allegedly burgling a residence in Osogbo, the state capital and stealing a plasma television valued at N600,000 on Friday, January 3, 2025.

“On January 3, 2025, at about 12:00 p.m. at Al-Medinat Area, Iludun, Osogbo, Omisakin broke into the house of one Shittu Damilare and stole a plasma TV worth N600,000.”

Magistrate Adekanmi Adeyeba remanded the suspect after he was arraigned before the Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo on two counts of burglary and theft.

The court remanded Omisakin to Ilesa Correctional Facility pending further court proceedings.

The police prosecutor Inspector Kayode Adeoye, said Omisakin’s offence committed is punishable under section 411 (1) (2) 363, 390(9) of criminal code cap 34 vol. II laws of Osun State, 2022.

Meanwhile, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the offence at the court hearing.

Omisakin’s counsel, Najite Okobe, prayed the court to admit him to bail in the most liberal terms but the prosecutor opposed the bail.

Adeoye said:

“Governor just pardoned him a few days ago. He was sentenced to prison by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara and he was not done serving his jail term.”

Magistrate Adeyeba denied the suspect bail and subsequently adjourned the case to February 2025 for a hearing.

Legit.ng earlier reported that in the spirit of Christmas, Governor Adeleke has granted clemency to 53 convicts in Osun state.

Governor Adeleke exercised his clemency power by reducing their death sentences and approving the release of some inmates in Osun state.

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state governor, made this known in a statement on Thursday, and shared further details.

Theft case: Adeleke urged to pardon convict left behind

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, urged Governor Adeleke to pardon Morakinyo Sunday, who remains on death row for robbery.

Morakinyo was convicted alongside Segun Olowokere in 2014 for armed robbery involving fowls and eggs, but only Olowokere has been pardoned.

Falana argues that denying Morakinyo clemency violates Nigeria's constitution, which prohibits discriminatory treatment of citizens.

