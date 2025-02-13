The Osun State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (O-SACA) has announced plans to distribute free condoms to residents in the state

Olusegun Daramola, the executive secretary of the agency revealed this in a statement on Thursday and maintained that the move was to promote safer sex on February 14

Daramola disclosed that on Friday, Valentine's Day, free condoms and lubricants will be distributed at selected malls and lounges across the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Ademola Adeleke-led Osun State Government has advised residents to avoid unprotected sex, particularly during Valentine’s Day celebrations, and prioritise safe sexual practices.

Governor Adeleke's govt to distribute free condoms to residents on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @AAdeleke_01, Osun state government

Source: Twitter

Valentine's Day: Why Osun residents will get free condoms

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Osun State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (O-SACA), Olusegun Daramola, the government announced plans to distribute free condoms and lubricants at selected malls and lounges across the state to promote safe behaviour.

Daramola noted the occasion of Valentine’s Day celebrations as an opportunity to promote awareness and prevention of HIV/AIDS.

As reported by The Punch, he added that HIV/AIDS remains a significant public health threat, making it important for the residents to avoid unprotected sex.

“It’s essential to avoid risky behaviours, such as unprotected sexual intercour!se. We encourage those who haven’t already done so to get tested and know their status

“The government of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke is committed to reducing HIV prevalence in Osun State. We invite everyone to join us in working towards ending AIDS by 2030.

“To support safe practices, the agency will provide condoms and lubricants at selected locations, including malls and lounges. Please approach our vendors to access these valuable resources. Let’s share love, not the disease,” the statement read.

Read more about Valentine's Day here:

Cleric demands immediate ban of Valentine’s Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Charles Ighele urged the Nigerian government to ban Valentine’s Day, arguing that it promotes immorality instead of kindness and charity.

He criticized the celebration’s shift from selfless love to romantic indulgence, linking it to Cupid, whom he described as a symbol of lust.

Ighele urged authorities, churches, and schools to discourage the celebration, emphasizing the need to uphold moral values and protect the youth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng