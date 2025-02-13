HRM Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge SAN, has stirred a fresh debate in the polity as he announced the ban on female native doctors and restriction on shrines

Nigerians took to the social media page on X and likened his decision to the action of Governor Soludo in Anambra state, wondering why the monarch banned only female native doctors

Legit.ng reported Soludo-led Anambra government sealed a controversial shrine in Okija, citing illegal activities and public complaints

The Asagba of Asaba in Delta state, HRM Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge SAN, on Thursday, February 13, announced the ban on activities of ‘Eze-Nwanyi’ (female native doctors/goddesses) and other unregulated traditional practitioners.

Why Delta monarch banned unregulated traditional practitioners

The decision comes amid concerns that these groups are fueling criminal activities, including kidnappings and ritual-related crimes.

As reported by The Punch, the palace maintained it was a decisive move to curb rising crime in Asaba and its environs.

The announcement follows reports linking native doctors and shrines in Asaba to the murder of an Anambra lawmaker, Justice Azuka, whose body was discovered on the Niger Bridge.

The Asagba, addressing a press conference on Thursday, expressed grave concern over the situation, stating:

“Anything that happens on this land affects us more than anyone else. It is unacceptable that Asaba has become a hub for these nefarious activities. Consequently, we have decided to take proactive steps to restore peace and order.”

Ban on female native doctors, shrine restrictions

The monarch emphasised that many of these practitioners are not of Asaba origin and have taken over the land with criminal motives.

“We have banned the activities of Eze-Nwanyi, who are not of Asaba extraction and are unknown to us. Their activities, I dare say, are nefarious.

“With the recent revelations linking an Anambra lawmaker’s murder to Asaba-based native doctors and shrines, it is clear that they are not just supporting ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ fraudsters but are also involved in kidnappings. From today, they are banned,” he declared.

Additionally, all native doctors operating in Asaba must now register and be regulated under the authority of the Otu-Ihaza, the legislative body of Asaba.

The monarch also restricted visits to the Onishe shrine, citing desecration concerns.

“That place is being desecrated. People go there for all sorts of reasons. Henceforth, nobody, whether from Asaba or not, may visit the shrine without the approval of the Otu-Ihaza.”

Nigerians react as Delta monarch bans female native doctors

Nigerians, as usual, took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@ChillyNenye tweeted:

"Why only females?"

@METAFORCE1000 tweeted:

"Nice move."

@Archimeokey tweeted:

"Where will they run too.

"Am sure this Soludo initiative will be a national initiative."

@vindpaul1 tweeted:

"IGBOs are working to secure their lands."

@OkoliStephenIz3 tweeted:

"Isn't this mysogynism taken too far?"

