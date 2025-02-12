Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Many Nigerians have been thrown into darkness as the national grid experienced another system collapse.

It was gathered that the grid lost power generation some minutes after 11am on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

The national grid collapses at 11:34 am on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

As reported by The Punch, sources in some power generation companies disclosed that there was a general grid disturbance on Wednesday morning.

The power went off before noon after a trip off with most power plants on the grid lost generation when the incident occurred.

This is about the first time the grid will collapse in 2025 after it experienced a line tripping in January.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the grip collapse via its X handle.

“Dear Valued Customer, We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

“While the gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better,”

