Former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, has expressed dissatisfaction of the recent collapse of the national grid.

Legit.ng reported that the national electricity grid collapsed leading to a nationwide blackout on Monday, October 14.

Again, the national electricity grid collapsed barely 24 hours after the previous collapse throwing the nation into total darkness.

Reacting to these developments via his X social media handle, Obi said:

"For the umpteenth time, Nigeria’s national grid has collapsed, leaving large portions of the country in darkness.

"This frequent occurrence has raised concerns about the fragility of the country’s power infrastructure."

Obi condemned the repeated power failures, labelling them a national embarrassment and evidence of poor leadership.

The former governor also questioned the government’s commitment to resolving the crisis that has crippled Nigeria’s economy for years.

National grid collapse a national shame, says Obi

Peter Obi did not hold back in his critique of the current administration, stating:

“This recurring disaster is a national shame and a glaring testament to the failure of leadership and policy implementation at the highest levels.

"How long must Nigerians endure a system that fails to provide one of the critical necessities for a productive society?”

He further emphasized the devastating effects of the power grid collapse on the economy, particularly on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which he referred to as the backbone of the nation's economy.

Obi compares Nigeria's electricity with other African countries

Obi highlighted how Nigeria’s power generation lags behind other African countries, despite having a larger population, saying:

“South Africa, with 30% of our population, generates over 40,000 megawatts of electricity, while Nigeria struggles with less than 10,000 megawatts.

"Egypt, with half our population, generates a similar amount of power, and Algeria, with 20% of our population, surpasses 50,000 megawatts."

He stressed that these figures highlight a significant governance deficit in Nigeria, adding,

"This disparity is a reflection of the deep-rooted failures that continue to hold back our growth and potential."

Obi called for immediate and comprehensive reforms in the power sector, urging the government to prioritize measurable development goals.

