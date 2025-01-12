Following a significant power outage on Saturday afternoon, Nigerians are concerned about a possible national system failure.

The disruption occurred at around 1:56 pm as many people formed assumptions about the state of the country's grid

Last year, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, which provides energy to Nigeria, had more than 12 collapses

The nationwide grid failure has been refuted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah explained in a statement on Saturday, January 11th that the national grid stayed steady and functional all day.

He blamed line tripping for the power outages that occurred in some areas of the nation on Saturday.

According to Mbah, the Osogbo-Ihovbor and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines tripped, causing a major disruption in the power supply to the Lagos axis.

“Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, hereby states that the nation’s grid did not experience any collapse today, contrary to the widely published misinformation in the media,” the statement reads.

“Earlier today, at about 13:41Hrs, the Osogbo – Ihovbor line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin – Omotosho line. These consequently affected bulk supply to only the Lagos axis alone.

“It is important to clarify that at about 13:00 Hrs, today, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63MW.

“After the trippings, however, generation was 2,573.23MW, showing clearly that the grid did not experience a collapse.

“The transmission line tripping affected Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Geregu, and Paras, but these have all been restored except for the Benin Omotosho 330kV line whose restoration is ongoing.

“As TCN continues to work hard to put in place a robust transmission grid, in spite of prevailing challenges. It is imperative that we understand the negative impact of deliberately misinforming the public and the value of disseminating true and verifiable facts.”

Nigerians worried

Nigerians were worried about a potential national system breakdown after a major power outage on Saturday afternoon.

Many people made assumptions about the condition of the nation's grid after the interruption, which happened at approximately 1:56 pm.

Manufacturers in Nigeria are being forced to boost output by using alternative energy sources and improved gas supplies due to the country's fragile electrical system and power supply.

Too many collapses in 2024

Legit.ng reported that in the first half of 2024, the industry's output was N5.34 trillion, up 30.38% from the previous year, according to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN). However, the manufacturers had to spend more than N238.3 billion on alternative energy to reach this target.

The Guardian reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria, which runs Nigeria's electrical electricity, experienced more than 12 collapses last year, leaving the nation in darkness and making it harder for investors to do business.

Tinubu told to take action

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s national power grid has collapsed several times in the past week, causing widespread darkness.

The consistent collapse of the grid has also sparked a wave of frustration among citizens and experts alike.

Critics argue that the recurring outages signal deep-seated issues within the power sector, urging President Bola Tinubu to demand more accountability from his appointees, particularly the Minister of Power.

