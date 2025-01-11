Nigeria's national power grid collapsed on Saturday, January 11, 2025, marking the first such incident of the year

This event has reportedly caused widespread blackouts across the country while efforts to restore power are reportedly underway

Interestingly, many Nigerians took to social media X and highlighted their ongoing challenges with the nation's power infrastructure

In a significant twist of events, Nigeria’s national power grid on Saturday, January 11, recorded its first major collapse for the first time in 2025 barely ten days into the new year.

The collapse has resulted in a nationwide blackout to the despair of Nigerians.

As reported by The Punch, this incident marks the 13th occurrence in the past 13 months under the government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was gathered that power generation dropped from 2111.01 megawatts as of 2:pm to 390.20 MW by 3:pm.

A post by The Energy podcast confirmed the blackout stating, “National grid suffers major collapse… First in 2025.”

Another post said, “Restoration has begun… Currently generating 302MW as of 02:40 pm.”

Nigerians react as National grid collapses

Checks by Legit.ng on social media X revealed that the grid collapse is currently the number one on trending.

While some Nigerians reacted angrily to the development, others maintained that there is still light in their area.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from X and here;

@SuperSlimEli tweeted:

"For where? Because light dey here o."

@Isabelloisa1 tweeted:

"But well I still Dey see light. Be like e different form my side own sha."

@Slanddi tweeted:

"2024 never even reach one month, so expectedly e go collapse reach at least 6 times this year, e for be 12 for each month, but cos it will take a motto fix, we leave am at 6."

Public Interest and Human Rights Lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, @InibeheEffiong tweeted:

"National grid has collapsed again."

Sports journalist POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia tweeted:

An X user @lollypeezle tweeted:

"The way this light went off ehn, hope it’s not National Grid?

"Who get light right now?"

@MissPearls tweeted:

"First collapse in 2025.

"Congratulations National grid."

@remediesbaba tweeted:

"National grid wey be like 2mins man."

@Bartezz10 tweeted:

"Naija na cruise, nothing you fit tell me cuz why is it that almost every five-fives market days nah him National Grid dey collapsed?"

Industries shun national grid

In related news, Nigeria's minister for power had expressed concerns over industries and institutions leaving the national grid to generate captive power.

Adebayo Adelabu had noted that using captive power, where they have to operate and maintain their own plants, was more expensive in the long term than remaining on the grid.

He said that Nigeria was moving to increase its power generation past the 5000 MW already achieved.

