The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the ongoing restoration of the national grid which collapsed on Monday, October 14, is ongoing

In a statement on Tuesday, October 15, the TCN stated that the national grid experienced a disturbance, on Monday evening, October 14, 2024

Legit.ng reports that about half of Nigeria's more than 200 million people are hooked up to a national electricity grid that often fails

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Tuesday afternoon, October 15, announced that efforts to fully recover the national grid are almost complete.

The assurance from TCN follows a disturbance on Monday, October 14.

On Tuesday, October 15, the national grid collapsed again in less than 24 hours. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng learnt that the initial disturbance occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Monday, October 14.

'Efforts to restore national grid ongoing' - TCN

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s general manager of public affairs, in a statement obtained by Legit.ng, said the recovery process commenced swiftly, with Azura Power Station providing the necessary blackstart.

She noted that by 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, the grid recovery had reached advanced stages, despite encountering 'a brief challenge that caused a minor setback'.

Her words:

“Notwithstanding the setback, TCN continued its recovery efforts, achieving significant progress.

“Bulk power availability has been restored to approximately 90 percent of its substations nationwide, with supply reinstated to the Abuja axis and other major distribution load centres.

“The partial disturbance did not affect the Ibom Gas generating station, which continued to supply power to areas in the South Southern part of the country, including Eket, Ekim, Uyo, and Itu 132 kilovolt transmission substations.”

The statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria was on the heels of the collapse of the country’s national power grid twice within 24 hours plunging the country into blackout and disrupting commercial activities.

Power outages are common in Nigeria despite several billions of naira pumped into the electricity sector.

Legit.ng understands that power has been restored in some parts of Nigeria.

National grid: Obi chides Tinubu's govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, expressed dissatisfaction with the recent collapse of the national grid.

Obi said the frequent occurrence has raised concerns about the alleged fragility of Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng