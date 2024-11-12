“How PhD Student Could Not Write His Name Properly,” National Teachers DG Speaks
- Professor Garba Maitafsir, the DG of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), has insisted that the decline in Nigeria’s education standards is not due to systemic failure, but rather the quality of teaching
- He made this assertion as he disclosed he met a PhD student who could not write his name correctly
- The university lecturer, at a one-day workshop in Kaduna, shared the way forward under Governor Uba Sani's leadership
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The director general of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Professor Garba Maitafsir, has said that as a university lecturer, he came across a PhD Student who could not write his name properly.
According to him, the falling standard of education was not a result of systemic failure but of teaching.
However, he insisted that teachers’ quality must be properly checked if Nigeria is to improve its education system.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Also speaking on the development, the chairman of Teachers Service Board (TSB), in Kaduna state, Adamu Makadi said that teachers earn about 27% higher than their peers in the other sectors of the state government civil service.
“There is nothing wrong with our system of education, the problem is the quality of teachers, so Kaduna State Government took the bull by the horns by initiating a reform in the educational sector, particularly in the areas of recruitment, deployment and retention of teachers,” he said.
Professor Oladele Akogun, a University Don and Regional Research Director, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Nigeria & South Sudan, said teachers should be treated better than Medical Doctors to get the education system right.
Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Tuesday, November 12.
Read articles about PhD student here:
- PhD graduate who schooled in UK and returned to Nigeria shares why he moved abroad again
- Nigerian PhD student schooling in Iowa gets 3rd straight grant for research proposal on "Ogbanje"
LASU PhD student wins foreign research grant
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a LASU PhD student had won a research grant from the University of Birmingham.
Legit.ng gathered that the grant is entitled, “English Language Support Grants 2021” and it is mainly for non-native English-speaking philosophers of religion. he grant was made possible through the John Templeton Foundation and the Global Philosophy of Religion Project at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Originally 10 awardees were targeted all over the world. In a competitive affair, only six grants were awarded and Ofuasia is the only Nigerian among the six from thousands of applicants.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.