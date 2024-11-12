Professor Garba Maitafsir, the DG of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), has insisted that the decline in Nigeria’s education standards is not due to systemic failure, but rather the quality of teaching

He made this assertion as he disclosed he met a PhD student who could not write his name correctly

The university lecturer, at a one-day workshop in Kaduna, shared the way forward under Governor Uba Sani's leadership

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The director general of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Professor Garba Maitafsir, has said that as a university lecturer, he came across a PhD Student who could not write his name properly.

National Teachers DG spoke about a PhD student who could not write his name properly. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Beyond PhD Coaching

Source: Facebook

According to him, the falling standard of education was not a result of systemic failure but of teaching.

However, he insisted that teachers’ quality must be properly checked if Nigeria is to improve its education system.

Also speaking on the development, the chairman of Teachers Service Board (TSB), in Kaduna state, Adamu Makadi said that teachers earn about 27% higher than their peers in the other sectors of the state government civil service.

“There is nothing wrong with our system of education, the problem is the quality of teachers, so Kaduna State Government took the bull by the horns by initiating a reform in the educational sector, particularly in the areas of recruitment, deployment and retention of teachers,” he said.

Professor Oladele Akogun, a University Don and Regional Research Director, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Nigeria & South Sudan, said teachers should be treated better than Medical Doctors to get the education system right.

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Tuesday, November 12.

Read articles about PhD student here:

LASU PhD student wins foreign research grant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a LASU PhD student had won a research grant from the University of Birmingham.

Legit.ng gathered that the grant is entitled, “English Language Support Grants 2021” and it is mainly for non-native English-speaking philosophers of religion. he grant was made possible through the John Templeton Foundation and the Global Philosophy of Religion Project at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Originally 10 awardees were targeted all over the world. In a competitive affair, only six grants were awarded and Ofuasia is the only Nigerian among the six from thousands of applicants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng