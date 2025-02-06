Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu revealed that eliminating starchy foods helped her survive breast cancer, avoiding eba, amala, akpu, and pounded yam

She emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes, early detection, and maintaining a positive mindset in her recovery

As the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, she highlighted the support available for breast cancer survivors

Ondo State – Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, widow of the former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, disclosed that eliminating starchy foods played a crucial role in her survival after being diagnosed with breast cancer 27 years ago.

She revealed her decision to stop consuming eba, amala, akpu, and pounded yam was driven by her determination to stay alive and raise her young children.

Lifestyle changes and cancer survival

In a social media post on Wednesday, marking World Cancer Day, Anyanwu-Akeredolu described her cancer journey as a “mixed grill of triumph and lately of grief,” emphasising how lifestyle changes, research, and medical intervention contributed to her survival.

Since 2000, she has avoided sugary and starchy foods, opting instead for a diet rich in vegetables, smoothies, green tea, lemon and ginger tea, beans, moimoi, fish, chicken, snail, occasional rice, and zobo drink.

Importance of early detection and positive mindset

The former Ondo First Lady, whose husband passed away from prostate cancer on December 23, 2023, highlighted the significance of maintaining a positive mindset for her survival.

She credited her decision to seek medical care at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, rather than relying on spiritual healers, as a crucial step in her recovery.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu also noted that detecting the cancer early at stage 1 significantly improved her chances of survival.

